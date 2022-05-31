Cops in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old woman.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Jenice Trombetta was reported missing by her father. She was last seen on the Ocean City Boardwalk on May 21st.

Trombetta is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with blue eyes and black and red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at (609) 926-4051.

