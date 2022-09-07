Police Searching for Missing 48-Year-Old Vineland Man

Vineland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing local man.

Police say Roberto Ocasio-Baez is 48 years old, Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5'8" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen "wearing a white polo shirt with blue and black stripes as well as black pants with white squares." Ocasio-Baez was last seen on Sherman Avenue near College Drive in Vineland.

If you can help the police with information, you're urged to call Vineland Police at 856-696-1212 or 911 immediately.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

