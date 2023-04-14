Police Searching For Missing Winslow Twp NJ Man

Winslow Township Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 39-year-old local man.

Police say Thomas Killeen has been reported missing. He was last seen Wednesday near the Dollar General store on Sicklerville Road in Winslow Township.

Kileen is described as 5'11'' tall, and weighing 220 pounds. His photo is above.

If you can help the police with information, you're urged to call the Winslow Township Police Department at 609-567-0700.

SOURCE: Winslow Township Police Department.

