Cumberland Country residents are being asked by police to keep a sharp eye.

Millville Police are asking for the community’s help in locating Gary Conti, a 70-year-old man who walked away from a senior living center on Village Drive in Millville this past Sunday, July 27th.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Missing Millville Man In Possible Danger

Police say Gary may suffer from dementia, which means he could be disoriented, confused, or unaware of how to get back home.

If you’re out and about in Millville or the surrounding areas, maybe walking your dog, grabbing coffee, or running errands, please keep an eye out.

This is a delicate missing person case, so every second counts.

This is more than just someone wandering off, too. Gary could be frightened, alone, and unable to ask for help.

Even if something feels off but you're not sure it’s him, trust your gut and call it in.

Don’t Be Afraid To Call Police

If you think you’ve seen Gary or have any info on his whereabouts, please call the Millville Police Department immediately at 856-825-7010, click option 1.

Don’t assume someone else will call. Your tip could be the one that brings him home safe.

Whether you’re local or know someone in the area, sharing this post can make a real difference. Social media can be powerful in moments like this.

Please help bring Gary home.

