Watch Out For Missing 70-Year-Old Man With Dementia In Millville, NJ

Watch Out For Missing 70-Year-Old Man With Dementia In Millville, NJ

c/o Millville Police Department | Canva

Cumberland Country residents are being asked by police to keep a sharp eye.

Millville Police are asking for the community’s help in locating Gary Conti, a 70-year-old man who walked away from a senior living center on Village Drive in Millville this past Sunday, July 27th.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

He hasn’t been seen since.

Missing Millville Man In Possible Danger

Police say Gary may suffer from dementia, which means he could be disoriented, confused, or unaware of how to get back home.

If you’re out and about in Millville or the surrounding areas, maybe walking your dog, grabbing coffee, or running errands, please keep an eye out.

This is a delicate missing person case, so every second counts.

This is more than just someone wandering off, too. Gary could be frightened, alone, and unable to ask for help.

Even if something feels off but you're not sure it’s him, trust your gut and call it in.

Canva
loading...

Don’t Be Afraid To Call Police

If you think you’ve seen Gary or have any info on his whereabouts, please call the Millville Police Department immediately at 856-825-7010, click option 1.

Don’t assume someone else will call. Your tip could be the one that brings him home safe.

Whether you’re local or know someone in the area, sharing this post can make a real difference. Social media can be powerful in moments like this.

Please help bring Gary home.

Cold Case: Four Women Found Dead in West A.C. in 2006

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Cumberland County, Millville, Millville Police Department, Missing Man, Missing Person, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Community, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3