Police in Northfield, New Jersey, are asking the public for help in locating a local man who hasn't been heard from for several days.

Northfield Police has reached out via social media with the man's photo and information.

Northfield Police Issue Alert For Missing Man

Police report that Jefferson Smith, 55, was last heard from on September 9th at approximately 3:30 p.m. They say his whereabouts are unknown.

If you can help the police, you're urged to call 609-641-3122.

No more information has been provided.

All About Northfield, New Jersey

Northfield is a part of Atlantic County and is located about seven miles west of Atlantic City. According to a city website, it's 3.5 square miles and is surrounded by Pleasantville, Linwood, and Egg Harbor Township.

Birch Grove Park is located in Northfield and is 271 acres/

Northfield's population is 8,003.

