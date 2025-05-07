Have you seen Bryn?

The Somers Point Police Department is asking for your help.

Keep an eye out for a local woman who has been missing since April 24th.

The Somers Point PD posted on Facebook asking for your help with finding a woman named Bryn Rutherford. I don't know her personally, but when you click on her Facebook profile, it says she's a ballroom dance teacher at New Motion Dance Studio off of Mayslanding Road.

Bryn's been missing since Thursday, April 24th. That's nearly two weeks without any contact with friends or family. If you know this area, you know that's unusual. Deeply concerning.

She was last seen in town, right in Somers Point. Apparently, she doesn't have a phone or car right now. Obviously, that makes it a lot harder for her to reach out. On the flip side, that makes it difficult for people Bryn usually communicates with to track her.

The police have said that she's known for spending time in town, but also Atlantic City and Trenton. If you find yourself in either of those places over the next few days, make sure your eyes are open.

Help Bring Bryn Rutherford Home

News like this tends to spread like wildfire. It spreads super quickly. Sometimes, it's maddening how fast gossip can spread throughout town, but for a missing person situation like this, it couldn't spread fast enough. Hopefully, we can get as many eyes looking for Bryn as possible.

If you've seen Bryn after April 24th or if you have any other information, please reach out to the Somers Point Police Department immediately. Call them at (609)-927-6161 or email cmcguigan@somerspointpd.org.

Stay alert. Bryn's family and friends are no doubt desperate for some answers. Your tip could be the one that actually brings her home.

