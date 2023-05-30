A Somers Point man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say he was "operating a non-licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution operation from his residence."

38-year-old John Garman was arrested last Thursday following a joint narcotics investigation conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Somers Point Police Department, and the HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force.

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement seized the following items:

Approximately 65 pounds of marijuana

32 pounds of THC gummy candy

1.5 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms

10 pounds of THC cartridges

0.5 pounds of additional THC-infused candy

Approximately $119,526 cash

Garman was charged with the following offenses:

Distribution of marijuana (first-degree)

Distribution of hashish (first-degree)

Operating a CDS manufacturing facility / marijuana (first-degree)

Operating a CDS manufacturing facility / hashish (first-degree)

Endangering the welfare of a child (second-degree)

Money laundering (second-degree)

Fortifying a CDS manufacturing facility (third-degree)

Garman was lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing, which is scheduled to be heard on June 1st.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

