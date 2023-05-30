Police: Somers Point, NJ, Man Arrested For 65 Pounds of Pot, 32 Pounds of THC Candy

John Garman of Somers Point NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A Somers Point man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say he was "operating a non-licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution operation from his residence."

38-year-old John Garman was arrested last Thursday following a joint narcotics investigation conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Somers Point Police Department, and the HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force.

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement seized the following items:

  • Approximately 65 pounds of marijuana
  • 32 pounds of THC gummy candy
  • 1.5 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms
  • 10 pounds of THC cartridges
  • 0.5 pounds of additional THC-infused candy
  • Approximately $119,526 cash

Garman was charged with the following offenses:

  • Distribution of marijuana (first-degree)
  • Distribution of hashish (first-degree)
  • Operating a CDS manufacturing facility / marijuana (first-degree)
  • Operating a CDS manufacturing facility / hashish (first-degree)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (second-degree)
  • Money laundering (second-degree)
  • Fortifying a CDS manufacturing facility (third-degree)

Garman was lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing, which is scheduled to be heard on June 1st.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

