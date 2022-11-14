A 22-year-old man from Williamstown is facing a long list of charges in Ventnor that allegedly involve a stolen vehicle, a gun, and running from police.

This past Saturday morning, a resident of 5200 Boardwalk contacted the Ventnor City Police Department and reported that her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Regency Towers Condominiums.

An investigation conducted by Officer James Franco located surveillance cameras in that area which showed a male committing the theft of the motor vehicle around 4:00 AM on the morning of November 12th.

Later that evening, police say they spotted the suspect, Gregory J. Ganski, in the area of Weymouth and Winchester Avenues.

As police attempted to stop Ganski, he ran from officers and "discarded several items down an alleyway as well as a bag."

Ganski was eventually taken into custody. Police say they found a 9mm handgun and the bag, which contained the key to the stolen vehicle, in that alleyway.

Ganski has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, obstructing the administration of law, forgery, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of a weapon by certain persons not permitted to possess. He also had multiple outstanding warrants and was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

