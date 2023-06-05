A New Breakfast Spot Is Coming Soon To This Beloved New Jersey Shore Town

When it comes to places to grab breakfast in New Jersey, everybody has their favorite spot.

For some, it's one of the many diners that call the Garden State home.

Other people may prefer to grab a pork roll egg and cheese from their favorite deli, or a little hole-in-the-wall spot.

Maybe you're the type of person that likes to eat breakfast each morning at home.

I'm personally a big fan of a few over-easy eggs, toast, and then a brisk walk down the boardwalk before heading into the station to start the day.

However you start your day, breakfast is a big deal in New Jersey.

That's why when a new breakfast spot that claims to be "elevating the food scene" is getting ready to open in Point Pleasant, it's worth talking about.

This place is getting ready to open soon, and I noticed it over the weekend while walking around downtown.

It's going to replace the old Point Beach Diner that closed a while back at the intersection of 35 North and Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant.

What New Breakfast Spot Is Coming To Point Pleasant New Jersey?

Although they aren't open yet, it looks like Pop's Corner is getting ready to open in Point Pleasant, NJ.

From what I can tell from their Instagram page, Pops Corner looks to be a place that'll serve up solid breakfast, lunch, and brunch options for the Jersey Shore.

This place seems to be a few years in the making, because Point Beach Diner closed a while back, and this place was under construction for at least the past year.

No word yet on an open date, however, it appears as though the new restaurant will be opening in the near future.

It'd be nice to see it up and running for the summer season, fingers crossed!

