Popular Egg Harbor Township Christmas Lights House Gets Sold

If you need a little Christmas you may have to look somewhere else this year.
A house that's always filled with Christmas lights and decorations in Egg Harbor Township has been sold.
For years the owners of the house on Ridge Avenue - near High School Drive and Oakland Avenues) have been decorating their home, their roof, and their yard with hundreds, or even thousands, of Christmas lights.
It's always been a house that made me appreciate the beauty - and a house that made me swear as cars would just stop dead in their tracks on this fairly busy EHT road.
I usually notice lights going up on the house at this time of the year, as the owners prepared for the holidays, but I noticed this year that there was no such activity. There was activity - but it looked more like moving activity.
I checked online, and sure enough, the house was recently sold.
"The Christmas House" was always a house our kids pointed out as we drove by - every single time. It brought a lot of joy to us, and no doubt others.
To the former owners of the home: THANK YOU! Thanks for making the holidays more special for so many people. We wish you luck in your new home (and hopefully, a lot of Christmas lights!).