If you’ve been sleeping on South Jersey’s restaurant scene, consider this your wake-up call. The Digest Online just shared Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, and two South Jersey spots officially earned a place among the top fine dining destinations in the entire country. This proves you don’t need a plane ticket to eat like you’re on vacation.

Capriccio: Atlantic City’s Italian Icon

First up is Capriccio tucked inside the beautiful Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. This place is classic Italian elegance, with the ocean and boardwalk view basically doing half the work.

The menu reads like a love letter to Italian comfort: fresh pastas, hot and cold antipasti, veal dishes, beautiful seafood plates, and an impressive drinks list stacked with Italian wines and fun cocktails.

The delicious desserts, glorious entrees, and luxurious atmosphere paired with the attentive, genuinely warm service, and it makes total sense why Capriccio keeps scoring national awards. This is the place you book for anniversaries, birthdays, or those “treat yourself” nights we all deserve once in a while.

Grana BYOB: Cape May’s Seasonal Standout

Next up is Grana BYOB in Cape May. Small, modern, and the definition of thoughtfully curated. Their menu leans into seasonal, local ingredients. Oh, and vegans, vegetarians, and gluten-free diners aren’t left out either.

It’s a bring-your-own-bottle spot, which keeps the vibe both intimate and personal. The minimalist design, friendly service, and a four-course Chef’s tasting menu make Grana a perfect pick for low-key but special nights out.

Just remember: smart casual is the move, so save the hoodies, Uggs, and/or flip-flops for another day.

If you’re chasing your next great meal, these two restaurants absolutely deliver.

