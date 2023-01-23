One of my favorite pizza shops is closing its doors effective today, Jan. 22.

One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason, but according to a facebook post by Tulipano Pizza & Char Grill in Egg Harbor Twp, food prices and lack of workers has taken its toll, forcing the family to close.

You have probably driven past the little salmon colored pizza shop at 6208 E Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, on your way out to the mall, but it was worth your time to stop inside.

Fans of Tulipano are definitely disappointed to hear this news today, posting on Facebook about how much they enjoyed the food.

Tulipano first opened back 23 years ago, spending their first 14 years in Pomona and the last nine years on the black horse pike in EHT and quickly became a favorite - I know many people who recommend this spot to me and were always raving about it.

When I finally gave it a try, it became my go to spot for pizza.

If you want to get in your last order, they are open till 8 p.m. today, according to their Facebook post.