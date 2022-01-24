If you've never been to North Shore Bar and Kitchen before, you certainly will once you see what they plan on doing to the place.

North Shore is an awesome local spot right in the heart of North Wildwood on New York Avenue that is always popping during the summer. Everyone loves North Shore. They have a great food, fun drinks, and the bartenders are some of the nicest people you'll ever meet.

North Shore is known for their live music and great specials, especially during the week.

If you haven't yet had a chance to try them out, once you see the transformation they're going through since their recent renovation plans have officially been approved, you'll definitely want to take a look once they're complete. The folks at North Shore announced on Facebook last year that frequent patrons can expect a whole new look in time for the start of the summer 2022 season. Judging by their latest Facebook post, that wasn't an exaggeration whatsoever.

In their most recent post to Facebook, you can see the approved plans for the upcoming work soon to be done at North Shore to give it a whole new look. For starters, it looks like there will be an upstairs outdoor deck portion added to the building which will make for some really fun summer nights.

No word yet on when exactly patrons can expect the renovations to be complete, but surely, they'll keep us updated at least on their social media pages.

Check out North Shore's approves renovation plans below:

Source: Facebook

