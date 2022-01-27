This Friday, January 28 a popular Jersey Shore business will be getting national attention as a major CEO makes a visit as part of the hit series "Undercover Boss."

Will Shore shine bright, or will the big wig at the top not be happy?

The Rita's Italian Ice on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River will be the subject of this week's episode of the CBS hit series 'Undercover Boss.' It will air Friday at 8 p.m.

CEO and President of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, Linda Chadwick will be stopping by different Rita's stores across the country in the effort to get honest feedback on how to move the business forward from those who are serving up the tasty treats.

According to Shore News Network, employees and franchise owners will think that they are talking to Marcy Morgan, "a long-standing Rita’s fan and retired teacher from Massachusetts who wasn’t ready to leave the workforce and was considering becoming a franchisee."

Whenever I watch 'Undercover Boss' I always think about what would happen if I was in the shoes of the unknowing employees and managers.

Would I "pass the test?"

There are a couple of things that I can tell you.

I'm brutally honest, sometimes to a fault and I can talk the ear off of anybody.

I guess I'm in the right business, right? Whether my CEO would be impressed is still to be determined.

This Rita's is a couple of blocks away from where I grew up.

I've enjoyed many a gelato hanging with neighbors and friends.

I am hoping owner Hezronn Gonzales impresses and gets one of those Undercover Boss surprises at the end.

The entire Gonzales crew are so friendly and realized their dreams here in America.

Now I want Rita's. I'm counting down the days to the first day of Spring and the big opening.

