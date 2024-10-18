Pre-dawn jewelry store burglar busted: Monroe Twp., NJ, Police
Authorities in Gloucester County say they have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a jewelry store.
According to the Monroe Township Police Department, they received a glass-break burglar alarm call just after 5:00 last Saturday morning, October 12th, at Fera's Jewelers on Poplar Street in Williamstown. Officers discovered jewelry had been stolen from that business.
An investigation revealed a suspect and some of the items that were stolen were found in Philadelphia.
This past Thursday, 21-year-old Ameir K. Robinson of Sicklerville was arrested.
Robinson is facing the following charges:
- Burglary
- Theft
- Criminal mischief
He was remanded to the Salem County Jail.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
