Pre-dawn jewelry store burglar busted: Monroe Twp., NJ, Police

Authorities in Gloucester County say they have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a jewelry store.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, they received a glass-break burglar alarm call just after 5:00 last Saturday morning, October 12th, at Fera's Jewelers on Poplar Street in Williamstown. Officers discovered jewelry had been stolen from that business.

An investigation revealed a suspect and some of the items that were stolen were found in Philadelphia.

This past Thursday, 21-year-old Ameir K. Robinson of Sicklerville was arrested.

Robinson is facing the following charges:

  • Burglary
  • Theft
  • Criminal mischief

He was remanded to the Salem County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

