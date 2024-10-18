Authorities in Gloucester County say they have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a jewelry store.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, they received a glass-break burglar alarm call just after 5:00 last Saturday morning, October 12th, at Fera's Jewelers on Poplar Street in Williamstown. Officers discovered jewelry had been stolen from that business.

An investigation revealed a suspect and some of the items that were stolen were found in Philadelphia.

This past Thursday, 21-year-old Ameir K. Robinson of Sicklerville was arrested.

Fera's Jewelers on Poplar Street in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps Fera's Jewelers on Poplar Street in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

MORE NEWS: 29 arrested in 14 days in Atlantic County

Robinson is facing the following charges:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal mischief

He was remanded to the Salem County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.