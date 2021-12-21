Authorities say a Galloway Township man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection to a fatal boat crash in 2019.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 45-year-old Arthur Lesbirel was arrested on Monday by members of the US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Shill's office says the boat accident happened on July 21, 2019, on the Intercoastal Water Way in Galloway Township.

An investigation has determined that Lesbirel was operating a boat recklessly and caused a boat passenger, Iesha Thies, 39, of Mays Landing, to be ejected from the boat. While in the water, the boat’s engine propeller struck Thies, causing fatal injuries. Thies was pronounced deceased at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center – City Division, where she was transported following the incident.

Lesbirel is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

