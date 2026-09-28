Pretty quickly when the current ShopRite store was built in Galloway Township, many new that it's size was too small.

Not only that, but the parking lot was small - and, it didn't really work.

Now, more that 20 years later, another Shoprite is being built, less than a half-mile from the current store at Jimmie Leeds and Pitney Road.

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Construction Rolling Along on New ShopRite in Galloway Township

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We're seeing a lot of progress going on at the site of the new ShopRite, on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township.

The latest estimates are that the store will open later this year, or early 2027.

The new store is expected to be 86,000 square feet - much larger that the current Galloway ShopRite - about 55,000 square feet.

Photo by Richard Heinen on Unsplash Photo by Richard Heinen on Unsplash

A much larger parking lot is being built as well - big enough to hold about 500 cars.

The new ShopRite will probably compare in size to the ShopRite in Somers Point, but not quite as big as the new ShopRite in Manahawkin.

Expect wider aisles, more selection, and it'll probably follow the trend of more ready-prepared food.

What are you looking forward to the most from the new store?

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman