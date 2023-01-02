Prosecutor: Mays Landing, New Jersey, Fatal Single Car Crash

We have confirmed the following information about a single vehicle crash that has resulted in the death of the driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The crash occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 on the Black Horse Pike, near Pinehurst Drive in Hamilton Township, (Mays Landing) New Jersey at 9:26 a.m.

The driver Driver of the car was James Day, (70), of Mays Landing, New Jersey.

Day was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike at the time of the crash.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office sources have confirmed that Day’s vehicle went off the roadway, towards the right and struck a tree.

A witness has stated that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

Day was pronounced deceased at the scene.

We have also confirmed that notification was made to his next of kin.

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

