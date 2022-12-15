A man from Philadelphia has been indicted in connection to a fatal stabbing at a casino in Atlantic City this past September.

Get our free mobile app

On Thursday, 34-year-old Andrew Osborne was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on,

One count of first-degree murder

One count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

The indictment stems from an investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department into the fatal stabbing of 47-year-old Brian Wilkinson of Egg Harbor Township inside a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort on September 23rd.

NJ.com reports Wilkinson was stabbed in his head and neck in his room.

Osborne had been arrested in Philadelphia and is currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending trial.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries