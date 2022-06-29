Authorities in Cape May County say three people, all from the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges.

According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, an investigation into the distribution of heroin and cocaine throughout the county lead to search warrant being executed at the home of 42-year-old Joel Quintana-Medina on North 5th Street in Rio Grande.

Officials say over one ounce of cocaine and over 250 bags of heroin were seized with a street value of about $4,500.

Quintana-Medina, 39-year-old Frankie Sola, and 20-year-old Zulmarie Arroyo were arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree possession of CDS (heroin and cocaine), two counts of second-degree distribution of CDS (cocaine) / third-degree (heroin).

Quintana-Medina and Sola were being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center; Arroyo was released on a summons.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

