Pick A Pumpkin For Your Favorite Animal At The Cape May Zoo

Fall is basically here which means we're all about to be knee-deep in everything pumpkin: coffee, candles, soaps, baked goods, you name it. Pumpkin everything this time of year, right?

Apparently, we're not the only ones who love pumpkins when the weather gets cooler. The animals at the Cape May Zoo want in on all the pumpkin fun, too!



via GIPHY

Pumpkins are not only tasty but also packed with vitamins and nutrients. Many zoo animals can enjoy pumpkin as a healthy treat. For example, the fiber in pumpkins helps with digestion, and the vitamins support their overall health.

Get our free mobile app

Animals need mental challenges just like we do. Introducing pumpkins can encourage them to think and problem-solve. For instance, animals can use their sense of smell and dexterity to figure out how to open or break into a pumpkin to access the yummy pulp and seeds inside.

Encouraging animals to interact with pumpkins can also lead to more physical activity. Whether they’re pushing, rolling, or trying to get to the pumpkin’s insides, it promotes movement, which is essential for their health.

Let’s not forget the fun side of things, either! Animals posing with pumpkins can create some amazing photo ops that are perfect for social media. Imagine seeing a giraffe delicately nibbling on a pumpkin or a playful otter tossing one around.



via GIPHY

Pumpkins needed for NJ zoo animals

The folks at the Cape May Zoo have put out a request for pumpkin donations. They shared a post to Facebook encouraging donations of all colors and size. Makes sense considering there are quite a few different species that call the zoo home.

Imagine seeing one of the animals with your name on their pumpkin? How adorable would that be?



via GIPHY

Pumpkin Spice Products For Sale This Fall Americas favorite fall flavor is back again this autumn. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice