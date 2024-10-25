Rascal Flatts and Megan Maroney Coming to Wildwood NJ in 2025

The 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Wildwood Beach is shaping up to be one of the best.

The first two announced headliners for the June 2025 event are Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson, the reigning Entertainer of the Year.

The dates for Barefoot are June 19 - 22, 2025.

Thursday Night Kickoff Concert Announced

It's already a tradition that Barefoot's big weekend starts with a Thursday night kickoff concert. 2025's kick-off will be over the top.

Rascal Flatts, the group that broke up during the pandemic, is getting back together for at least one more go-round.

Rascal Flatts will make their first Barefoot appearance on Thursday night.

Also on the Thursday night schedule is Megan Maroney, who just spent the most recent summer on the Kenny Chesney stadium tour.

But wait, there's more!

Also added to the Thursday night lineup, is the always-fun, always-entertaining Colt Ford! Ford suffered a heart-attack in 2024, but is scheduled to be back on the road, and at Barefoot in 2025.

Get your Barefoot tickets now

The 2024 edition of Barefoot sold out, and the 2025 festival is expected to sell out, too. Click here to get your Barefoot tickets.  Ticket prices will never be lower - the will increase in price as time moves forward. If you use Barefoot's payment plan, you can lock in your tickets for $39 if you act before November 1st.

We are looking forward to Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Megan Maroney, Colt Ford and more than 40 other acts on the Wildwood beach next summer!

 

