Fate Of Famous Seafood Restaurant Finally Revealed In NJ

Raise your hand if you're through hearing about all the restaurants allegedly set to close up shop this year? It feels like we've been delivered a never-ending spree of bad news when it comes to some of our favorite food joints in 2024.

Why are so many restaurants resorting to closing their doors this year? Well, unless you've been living under a rock, you know how hard it is in this economy for so many NJ residents.

The cost of living is so high here in New Jersey that it can be difficult to find room in the budget to eat out. Many people are dealing with increased costs for essentials like housing, utilities, and groceries. When people have less disposable income, they’re more likely to cut back on dining out to save money.

Rising prices for food, fuel, and other goods mean that eating out has become more expensive. When it comes to restaurant chains, which often use pre-prepared or frozen ingredients, may not offer the same value as cooking at home.

Still, when a restaurant is good, that kind of stuff usually doesn't matter to most people. That's definitely true in the case of one of New Jersey's most popular chain restaurants, Red Lobster. Who doesn't absolutely LOVE those Cheddar Bay Biscuits? If you're not a fan of those delicious doughs, then we can't be friends.



Will Red Lobster close for good?

Unfortunately, Red Lobster had to file for bankruptcy this year. That lead to them to close multiple locations throughout the country. Ever since filing, people from all over weren't sure what would be in store for the future of Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Now, we know that a judge has officially approved Red Lobster's filing for Chapter 11 (and the sale of the brand itself).

If you're not sure why that ruling is good news, it essentially means that the Red Lobster chain is free to start fresh. The brand is currently in the process of being acquired by a whole new investment firm, so it's like Red Lobster has been given a clean slate.

If all goes well, we might see a HUGE revival of interest in the popular seafood chain AND those yummy biscuits. All we can do is wish them well. At least the ones in Mays Landing and Deptford won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Here are some other chains NJ would HATE to lose:

