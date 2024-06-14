Resident Claims to Have Seen a Mountain Lion in Sussex County, NJ

My second career as The Mountain Lion Whisperer continues.

Over the past couple of years, I've written many stories about Mountain Lion or Cougar sightings in New Jersey.

Are there mountain lions in New Jersey?

Officially, State of New Jersey Wildlife people will tell you "There are no mountain lions in New Jersey."

I laugh at that statement every email, call, or letter I receive. People are seeing something in New Jersey. It may not be an animal native to the state, but it's an animal that seems to have somehow made its way to the state.

Whether these animals have migrated from elsewhere or been released from private zoos or someplace, they appear to be out there.

Over the last couple of years, I've received claims from almost every county in the state. Check out many of these stories here.

Witness says she saw a mountain lion in Sussex County

One of the most reason claims that have found its way to me is from Maureen in Sussex County.

Maureen says she saw a mountain lion in Montague, New Jersey. She says her sighting happened "several years" ago in the middle of the day.

She says she witnessed a mountain lion crossing Clove Road, just south of Millville Road. " It went up the slight hilly area behind the Montague Vet building headed toward River Rd."

Maureen says the animal was beautiful. "Tannish coloring, muscular, long tail with a curl at the end. I knew what it was but actually looked it up when I returned home to ensure I was right. A picture online of a mountain lion matched what I saw. "

She says this was actually her second sighting of a mountain lion. About 10 years ago she spotted one in Chester Township, New Jersey. She said that was in a very wooded and hilly area.

Have you spotted a mountain lion in New Jersey? I'd love to hear your story. Please email me at joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

