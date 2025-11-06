It’s no secret that living in New Jersey isn’t cheap. Between property taxes, housing costs, and the price of just about everything, it’s easy to see how debt can pile up.

Get our free mobile app

According to new data from WalletHub, the situation might be more serious than we’d like to admit.

Recent reports reveal quite a bit of data that shows how household debt has reached $18.59 trillion nationwide in Q3 2025. Unfortunately, New Jersey is near the top when it comes to rising debt levels.

Debt Tear Us Apart Photo by Julie Ricard on Unsplash loading...

How New Jersey Stacks Up

The average debt in New Jersey rose by $636 in Q3 2025, bringing the average household debt in the Garden State to a whopping $187,588. That increase puts us 12th in the nation for largest debt growth.

To put it in perspective, the average U.S. household now owes around $154,152, meaning New Jersey families are carrying roughly $33,000 more debt than the national average. That’s a tough pill to swallow in a state that’s already one of the most expensive to call home.

Home Debt Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash loading...

Why Getting A Handle On Debt Matters RIGHT NOW

While the national picture isn’t all doom and gloom: household debt growth slowed by 19% compared to last year, and debt-to-asset ratios remain healthy, that doesn’t change the reality for everyday New Jerseyans.

If you’re feeling squeezed, you’re not alone. But this is also the moment to take stock. Whether that means tightening your budget, refinancing, or cutting back on nonessentials, it’s time to make debt reduction a serious goal. That's especially true for credit card debt. Here in New Jersey, the cost of living is high enough, our debt shouldn’t make it worse.

10 States Adding the Most Unsecured Personal Load Debt According to WalletHub, these are the ten states that are adding the most unsecured personal loan debt.

"To determine the states adding the most unsecured personal loan debt, we analyzed WalletHub’s proprietary data on consumer debt. Sources: The Data used to create this ranking were collected from the WalletHub database as of January 3, 2024. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews