I know it’s only fall, but tell me why it already feels like winter some mornings? That’s the case for me, at least. I do leave my house pretty early compared to most. Can you believe we’re less than two months away from Christmas?

If you’re a snow lover like me, you’ve probably been wondering: are we finally getting a real winter this year. You know, with actual snow? Because last year we got barely a flurry. What’s the point of cold weather if it’s not going to at least look pretty?

making snowballs Photo by Ben White on Unsplash loading...

What The Forecast Says For Winter 2025–2026

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, we’re in for a colder-than-average winter across the Northeast, including here in South Jersey. That lines up with AccuWeather’s early predictions too, which suggest things could be a little drier than usual.

So yes, the temps may dip, but the snow totals? Still kind of a toss-up at this point. Truthfully, I’m going to need winter to do better. We don’t ask for much, just a few cozy snow days and that magical dusting that makes everything look like a snow globe.

Snowy Pine Trees Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash loading...

Last Winter Was A Bust, Can This Year Make Up For It?

If you're still salty about last year’s complete lack of snow (me), you're not alone. I say this: if we’re going to freeze, let it snow already. Otherwise, I fully support spring coming early and keeping things in the 60s until summer. Who needs winter weather without snow?

Here’s hoping the forecasts are wrong and that South Jersey finally gets the snowy winter we've been waiting for.

