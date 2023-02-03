Rising Superstar Jimmie Allen Coming to the Wildwood Beach

Jimmie Allen has had a busy few years! He's on tour with Carrie Underwood. He's also popped up in virtually every country music TV special, musical event and more.

Now we know, he's coming to the beach in Wildwood this summer as part of the Barefoot Country Music Fest!

It'll be a return engagement for Allen, as he was a performer at the first Barefoot, in the summer of 2021. Actually at the event, Allen did yeoman's work, doing his own set one day, and filling in for another performer another day.

Jimmie Allen has certainly been cranking out the hits. His currently single, "Down Home" is near the top of the charts. He's also had big success with "Freedom Was a Highway (with Brad Paisley)", "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To."

Allen's no stranger to the Wildwood area, having grown up across the Delaware Bay in Delaware.

This year's headliners for the four-day Barefoot Country Music Fest include Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, and Jon Pardi. Other announced performers include Lainey Wilson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and more.

The band Cadillac Three has also been added to the festival.

For tickets and more information about the Barefoot Country Music Fest, go here.

