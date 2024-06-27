It's summertime in South Jersey. That means it gets HOT. We're not just talking about an uncomfortable warm, either. Nope, here in the southern-most part of the Garden State, some days can be scorching.

Those are the days that you crave an ice cold sweet treat. Sure, ice cream and popsicles are great, but sometimes nothing will do but a delicious water ice. You may refer to it as "Italian ice," but most people in this part of the state only call it by the former.

Luckily, there are plenty of places throughout the region to satisfy that craving. Whether you prefer supporting your local mom and pop establishment or like a chain, water ice is sometimes a must-have over regular ice cream.

A few people in Somers Point have recently shared on a local Facebook page how much they miss having a Rita's Water Ice location in town. That's not to say they don't appreciate the mom-and-pop businesses that offer water ice. They're not putting down the other businesses, rather stating that they wish they didn't have to travel up Route 9 in Northfield to get their hands on some Rita's.

That's understandable, right? Well, some people agreed that a Rita's is necessary while others explained that the Rita's the once existed in Somers Point failed because of the loyalty to the locally owned ice cream shops.

Obviously, there's no argument in taste. It's perfectly acceptable to enjoy both.

Think about it this way: if you currently have a Rita's location in your town, would you miss it if it closed up shop?

