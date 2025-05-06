Published reports say a national pharmacy chain with hundreds of stores across New Jersey and Pennsylvania has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

The company said it would keep its stores open throughout this latest bankruptcy process

Customers will still have access to prescriptions in-stores and online

Jobs at its corporate offices in Pennsylvania will be slashed

Brutal Retail Business Keeps Getting Worse

Sadly, this chain remains on a list of retailers either in serious financial trouble or that have already completely faded into history.

Just since Thanksgiving we have seen the following headlines:

Party City

The days of running into Party City for birthday balloons has ended.

Party City had 26 stores in New Jersey and 700 across the nation.

Former Party City store in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former Party City store in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Joann

Crafters won't be able to run into a Joann store for fabric and other materials much longer. That chain is in the process of closing all of its stores across the country.

Macy's

Macy's announced it would be closing 66 stores as they try to rebound from sluggish sales.

In New Jersey, only the Macy's Backstage store in East Orange closed. In Philadelphia, their historic Center City store shut down for good.

Macy's at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Macy's at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Kohl's

Much like Macy's, Kohl's is also closing multiple underperforming stores nationwide. Kohl's closed two stores in our area — East Windsor, NJ, and Pottstown, PA.

More Financial Trouble for Rite Aid

Now, according to Bloomberg, Rite Aid was unable to secure additional funding from lenders to continue operating the business, so the company has filed for bankruptcy.

The chain first filed Chapter 11 in October 2023. When it emerged last September, it had closed over 800 stores across the country and shed $2 billion in debt.

Now just eight months later, Rite Aid finds itself in another deep financial hole.

That Bloomberg report indicated that all Rite Aid stores will either close or be sold and all of their distribution centers will also shut down.

For the immediate future, Rite Aid customers will still be able to access their prescriptions in stores and online.

Rite Aid store in Brick NJ as seen during remodeling in 2020 - Photo: Google Maps Rite Aid store in Brick NJ as seen during remodeling in 2020 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Rite Aid has 61 stores in New Jersey, including locations in Bridgeton, Deptford, Jackson Township, Edison, and Clinton.

Over in Pennsylvania, their footprint is much larger, with nearly 350 stores. Both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are home to about 30 locations.

Rite Aid store on Richmond St in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps Rite Aid store on Richmond St in Philadelphia PA - Photo: Google Maps loading...

To put Rite Aid's regional size in perspective, in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, CVS has about 800 stores while Walgreens has about 300.

