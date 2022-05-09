A 67-year-old man from Runnemede, Camden County has died from injuries he sustained last week in an accident just off Route 55.



An investigation continues into the crash which reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 2nd as Jeffrey Koltys was getting off Rt. 55-North in Deptford Twp. at Exit 56 for Delsea Drive, NJ.com reports.

That's when police say Koltys' encountered and collided with a vehicle coming towards him on the ramp travelling in the wrong direction. The driver of that vehicle, 71-year-old Robert T. Sherry, was reportedly driving under the influence at the time of the accident, according to NJ.com. Sherry's also accused of being illegally in possession of a fire arm.

Koltys was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he passed away last Thursday. Sherry, of Elk Twp., suffered minor injuries.

Sherry was charged with assault by auto, unlawful possession of a weapon, and driving under the influence. However, with the death of Koltys, those charges could now be upgraded to reflect more serious crimes.

Our thoughts are with Jeffrey Koltys' loved ones at this heartbreaking time.

