Same House Twice: Cape May, NJ, Police Search For Burglary Suspect

Authorities in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect.

The Cape May Police Department says the burglary occurred on Sunset Boulevard in West Cape May during the early morning hours on November 10th.

According to authorities, the suspect gained access through a rear door using various tools.

Suspect wanted for a burglary in West Cape May NJ - Photo: Cape May Police Department

Later that evening, the suspect came back to the residence and gained access using a key that he found at the residence that morning. He then walks up to a camera inside the residence and unplugs it.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Det. Shustack at (609) 884-9500. You can remain anonymous.

