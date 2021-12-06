Mark your calendar and be on your best behavior! Santa Claus is making a pre-Christmas appearance in Egg Harbor Twp. soon. Here's when you can catch him in your neighborhood.

The Big Man in Red will be getting a ride from the various Egg Harbor Twp. fire companies over the course of five nights, according to Egg Harbor Township - Est. 1710 on Facebook.

Santa's trek through EHT waving and smiling at good little girls and boys of all ages begins on Monday, December 13th in Farmington.

I'm over 40 and I still LIVE to hear the sirens and the Christmas music and the "ho ho ho" coming down my street. Who doesn't love to see Santa before his big night of work on Christmas Eve?

So, free up some space on your phone and get ready to grab your very own glimpse of Santa Claus. Check out his EHT fire truck route below!

If you live in Bargaintown : Saturday, December 18th, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

: Saturday, December 18th, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. If you live in Cardiff : Saturday, December 18th and Sunday, December 19th beginning at 3 p.m.

: Saturday, December 18th and Sunday, December 19th beginning at 3 p.m. If you live in Farmington : Evenings beginning Monday, December 13th (times may vary)

: Evenings beginning Monday, December 13th (times may vary) If you live in Scullville : Friday, December 17th, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, December 18th beginning at 1 p.m.

: Friday, December 17th, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, December 18th beginning at 1 p.m. If you live in W. Atlantic City: Tuesday, December 21st beginning at 6 p.m.

You can check back to Egg Harbor Township - Est. 1710 Facebook page for updates.

