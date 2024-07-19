Are you ready for the kids to go back to school yet?

Most of the New Jersey school districts don't return to the classroom until after Labor Day.

Since it's required by the state for the school year to consist of at least 180 days, if the Garden State did decide to start school in mid-August, that would translate to an earlier start to summer break at the end of the school year. Sources claim it could potentially be a good thing because it would allow for high school students to focus on applying to colleges sooner.

So, what would this mean for South Jersey? It's a different world down here. Should South Jersey's school districts experiment with an earlier-than-usual return to school? Basing the answer solely on the fact that so many districts within the southern portion of the state are located in towns that cater to tourism, that reality is unlikely to ever come to fruition.

Could you imagine school districts like Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township, Upper, Middle, and Lower Townships returning to school while the regions are still in prime vacation season? Worst idea EVER. Honestly, it sounds like a train wreck waiting to happen. People are still living full-time in their South Jersey vacation homes in mid-August, so not only would traffic be even more of a nightmare, but shopping for supplies would be stressful, too.

This one scenario proves what's good for the goose isn't always good for the gander. Just because this schedule could work in one part of the state doesn't mean it would work everywhere. If there's one thing NJ residents know for sure, it's that not every region is created equal.

