Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed their first child, Avery, into the world on Oct. 24, and the new addition was just in time to celebrate his first Halloween.

The McCreerys shared a photo of their Halloween festivities with their newborn, which involved hanging out in pumpkin-themed costumes on the big night. The couple wore matching pumpkin T-shirts, while Avery, asleep in his mom's arms, sported an orange onesie with a pumpkin and white stripes.

The family dog, Moose, was also present for the celebration, but Gabi says he's still "a little spooked by the newest family addition."

"One week with our little pumpkin," Gabi writes with the post.

Avery's first week of life has been full of plenty of milestones. On Sunday (Oct. 30), the newborn experienced his very first NFL game. McCreery, an avid New England Patriots fan, shared a photo of himself and Avery decked in out Patriots gear on the football Sunday.

"Avery’s first NFL Sunday!" he wrote. "Go Pats, buddy!"

Avery clearly couldn't wait for all these celebrations, as he joined his parents 11 days before his due date. He was born in Raleigh, N.C., at 4:34AM on Oct. 24, and he arrived weighing 7lbs 13oz.

Scotty and Gabi brought Avery home a couple of days later, and they shared a sweet photo of their homecoming.

Avery's full name is Merrick Avery McCreery, and his first name comes from Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III. Although he shares the family name, he will go by Avery.