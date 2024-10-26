Search is On For Missing 14-Year-Old Mays Landing Boy

UPDATE: The missing 14-year-old Mays Landing girl has been located, safe.

There has been no update on the missing 14-year-old boy mentioned below.

Local Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager from Mays Landing.

Police actually are looking for two missing teenagers in the Mays Landing area.

Teen missing from Misty Pines

Hamilton Township Police say the missing 14-year old girl has been safely located.

Police also looking for 14-year-old boy

In another matter, Hamilton Township Police are search for Christopher Rivas, 14. He was last seen Saturday night in the Artist Walk Development.

Christopher is described as 5'8" tall, 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

There has been no word from police if the two cases are or are not related in any way.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

