Search is On For Missing 72-Year-Old Mays Landing Woman

Hamilton Township Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding a local missing woman.

Police say Noelia Ramos, 72, suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, tan pants, and black shoes. Police say she was last seen about 8:45 am this morning on Beacon Avenue in Mays Landing.

If you can help the police with information about her whereabouts, you're urged to call the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700, extension 1.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.