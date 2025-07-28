Is stress secretly wrecking your smile?

We all know stress messes with our heads, but what if it’s messing with our teeth, too? Believe it or not, stress might be quietly destroying your smile. You have to get it together to protect those pearly whites.

Just ask Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who recently revealed he lost more than five teeth during filming. Ouch. And while that sounds extreme, Dr. Elizabeth Walton of Risas Dental and Braces says it’s not as rare as you’d think.

How Stress Sneaks Into Your Mouth

“Chronic stress triggers a domino effect in the body—and your teeth are often the silent victims,” says Dr. Walton.

If you're not aware of the havoc stress can wreak on so many different parts of your body, these facts may come as a bit of a shock. Stress impacts so much more than your mental health.

First of all, high cortisol levels resulting from stress can increase inflammation and weaken your immune system. Stress eating (hello, late-night snacks) often leads to sugary, acidic foods.

Ever wonder why you're always thirsty no matter how much you drink? Dry mouth, a common stress response, reduces saliva—your mouth’s natural defense. Also, let’s be honest... when we’re overwhelmed, brushing and flossing take a back seat.

NJ Stress Levels May Be Lower, But We're Not Off The Hook

New Jersey actually ranks 45th in the nation for stress with a score of 36.59 out of 100 (thanks, beach days). But stress still sneaks in. That's specially true when it comes to work (we’re ranked 17th).

Even low levels of chronic stress can lead to grinding, clenching, and gum disease over time. That’s why regular dental checkups are non-negotiable—even when life gets chaotic.

When Life Gets Messy, Protect Those Teeth, NJ

Dr. Walton recommends staying hydrated, chewing sugar-free gum to boost saliva, and using a mouthguard at night if you’re grinding. Most importantly though, don’t skip those six-month checkups.

Because while stress may be part of life, losing your smile doesn’t have to be.

