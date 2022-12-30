Three people were hurt in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway near Winslow Township Thursday afternoon.

The accident reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between the Williamstown and Winslow exits.

Those lanes were completely closed to motorists until about 8 p.m. as emergency crews, including a medical helicopter, responded to the scene, according to 6abc.com. Drivers were reportedly detoured across the median back into the westbound lanes.

Two vehicles were involved, with one landing in a wooded area off the expressway.

Among the injured was a juvenile, but little more is known at this time.

Get our free mobile app

We'll continue to update this story as more details become available.

These New Jersey News stories caught a lot of attention in 2022

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S.