You've probably heard of the 7 wonders of the world, but have you heard of the 7 wonders of New Jersey?

If you were thinking that maybe Lucy the Elephant, the Berlin Farmers Market, and your local Walmart may be on the list, I'm sorry to say you're mistaken.

No, these 7 wonders are really cool things that are in New Jersey!

Discovering New Jersey's 7 Wonders

Our friends at the YouTube channel, New Jersey Uncovered have put together a list of the 7 wonders - and, we think they're pretty good. (Check out the video below.)

Going through this list you realize that, hey, New Jersey is really a pretty cool place! A lot to see and do.

Here's the list from New Jersey Uncovered, along with some of their most poignant comments:

New Jersey Turnpike

"A Living organism that hums, groans and breathes diesel fumes of regret."

"No one is relaxed, no one is happy."

The Pine Barrens (Home of the Jersey Devil!)

"Feels less like Jersey and more like a nature documentary that accidentally wondered onto the wrong channel."

"This is one of the only places where the ecosystem actively benefits from being on fire, which honestly explains a lot about New Jersey."

The Jersey Shore

"A seasonal migration zone where every summer millions of humans feel an ancient instinct to announce, 'We're going down the shore', then immediately sit in traffic for hours to prove it."

"No where else on earth has perfected the art of selling fried dough, novelty t-shirts, and sunburn quite like this."

The New Jersey Meadowlands

"This is wilderness with a lease agreement."

"The rumored burial site of Jimmy Hoffa."

Princeton University

"A historical artifact that assigns homework."

"Where the modern use of the word 'campus' originated."

The Delaware Water Gap

"New Jersey's most convincing argument that the state contains actual wilderness."

The Great Falls of the Passaic River

"By volume, these are the second largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi. Niagara gets the merch, Paterson gets the spray."

Pretty good list, right? Check out the great video:

