Nearly Half Of Americans Say They Can’t Handle More Debt
A new study suggests Americans are officially at their limit when it comes to debt, and in high-cost states like New Jersey, the pressure feels even heavier.
With housing, groceries, utilities, and insurance all running sky high in the Garden State, it’s no surprise that many households say they simply can’t take on any more financial strain.
Household Debt Is Climbing, But Not Like 2008
Household debt is expected to hit a new record high this year. But there’s an important detail: when adjusted for inflation, total debt will likely be about $800 billion lower than the peak reached during the 2008 financial crisis.
- READ MORE: Philly & South Jersey LOVE Faking Sick
The folks at Wallethub point out that’s a key distinction. While it’s true that balances are rising, today’s debt isn’t quite as historically extreme as the numbers might suggest. Still, for many families, the day-to-day squeeze feels very real.
Nearly Half Say They Can’t Handle More Debt
About 47% of Americans say their household can’t handle additional debt. More than 1 in 3 expect their debt to grow over the next 12 months, whether from credit cards, medical bills, student loans, or everyday simple expenses.
- READ MORE: New Data Confirms NJ's Population Exodus
The emotional toll is significant, too. Roughly 44% say their debt is affecting their health. Financial stress isn’t just about numbers; it’s about sleep, anxiety, and long-term well-being.
Credit Access And Budgeting Tensions
Nearly 2 in 5 Americans say they wouldn’t support a 10% cap on credit card interest rates if it meant only people with excellent credit could qualify. Access to credit still matters, even as balances rise.
At the same time, 65% believe better budgeting could help solve their debt problems. This is a sign that many households are looking for practical solutions, not just policy changes.
For millennials balancing student loans, rising rent, and inflation, the message is clear: debt fatigue is real, and financial flexibility is more important than ever.
Something clearly needs to be done about the debt issues in America. Apparently, nobody has any answers… yet.
Causes of Credit Card Debt
Gallery Credit: Dr. T
10 States Adding the Most Unsecured Personal Load Debt
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews