Several Men Busted By Officers For Fishing Violations in Millville

If you've conducted some illegal fishing activities in New Jersey, there's a chance you could be caught.

That's precisely what happened back in April at Union Lake in Millville.

The New Jersey Conservation Officers Association says its officers were responsible for catching several people following an illegal fishing complaint.

Officer Faith and COP Recruit Chillari responded to the complaint after dark at the Union Lake Dam fish ladder. There, the officers saw a number of individuals leave the area with buckets, a cooler, and a fish cast net. Officers stopped the people and immediately observed River Herring in one of the buckets. Some individuals then took off running into the woods with the other bucket.

Officers contacted Millville Police, who were able to find the men when they emerged from the woods into a nearby parking lot.

All told, officers found the men in possession of 114 White Perch and 22 River Herring.

Officers issued multiple summonses for fishing without a license, possession of fish over the daily limit, possession of River Herring, and interfering with the duties of a conservation officer.

The names of those ticketed were not released.

SOURCE: New Jersey Conservation Officers Association via Facebook.

