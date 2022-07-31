Shirtless Dude Wanted for North Wildwood NJ Motor Vehicle Theft

Police in North Wildwood have released a photo of a suspect in a motor vehicle theft.

North Wildwood Police say the motor vehicle theft occurred at about 4 am on July 30th in the area of the 100 East block of 10th Avenue.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone with information on the identity of the person to contact the North Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-2411. You can also or email the department's detective division at detectives@nwpd.org. Finally, you can reach out anonymously by using the department's TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.

Police have not been specific about what was taken in the incident.

SOURCE: North Wildwood Police Department.

