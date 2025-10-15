The Shore Mall used to be a thing in Egg Harbor Township.

It was a bustling, busy mall, complete with out buildings like restaurants (remember Chi Chi's?) and movie theaters (Frank Theatres Towne 16).

. It actually survived the elimination of most of the mall, but eventually closed.

Suggestion for the Former Outback Steakhouse Building in Egg Harbor Township

Recently, I ventured down some rabbit hole on the internet and came across a video showing what has become of the former Outback Steakhouse building near the former Shore Mall. (By the way, the shopping area is now called Harbor Square.)

Several years after the closing, the building still stands. It's there, all alone, in the back of a now very large blacktop parking area.

Why is it still there? How come it hasn't been torn down, like the movie theaters near it? Do the owners think someone will actually buy or lease the building? (Who are they kidding?)

One of my favorite pastimes when I watch a video is to read the comments.

One person who commented on the video had this suggestion for the building: "That's too nice of a building to let waste away. The design of the outside, that could be turned into a house with all the parking lot around turned into yard, or it could be a main lodge for a small campground with several little lodges built around it."

Well, there's an idea! Let's make the former Shore Mall a big campground! Who wants to invest today?

They say there are no bad ideas, but this is a very bad idea. Camping where a movie theater once stood?

I mean, homeless people have been known to "camp" nearby, so....maybe it would work.

If you're interested, here's the video:

