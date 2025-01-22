The Atlantic City Police Department says they arrested a teenager who had a handgun while investigating a shots fired call.

The incident happened just before 2:30 AM last Friday, January 17th, in the 100 block of North North Carolina Avenue.

The department says arriving officers located evidence of gunfire and as they were securing the scene, Ofcs. Patrick Yates and Ridge Gradel attempted to stop a man in the area.

That man, who turned out to be 15 years old and from Atlantic City, fled from those officers and ran directly towards Ofc. Moustafa Maarouf.

While running towards Ofc. Maarouf, officials say that the teenager had a handgun in his hand and he refused verbal commands to stop and threw the gun.

The juvenile was ultimately arrested and placed in custody. He was also found in possession of 90 individual bags of heroin.

The gun was recovered and found to be defaced by not having a serial number, it was equipped with a laser sight, and an extended magazine.

That weapon will now be sent to the New Jersey State Police laboratory for comparison to the evidence located at the scene.

The teenager is facing the following charges:

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense

Possession of CDS

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute

Possession of a defaced weapon

Possession of large capacity magazine

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of justice

Tampering with evidence

He was remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.