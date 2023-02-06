Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th.

Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the victim was shot multiple times at a basketball court. Witnesses said there was a fight after a game, which resulted in the shooting.

The victim drove himself to a hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, Jones was charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses last month.

On Monday, January 30th, Jones was taken into custody in Sicklerville by the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Jones was remanded to Camden County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

