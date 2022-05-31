A 68-year-old man from Sicklerville, New Jersey lost his life over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash off Route 42.



The accident happened Sunday, May 29th around 1 p.m. off Exit 12 for Clements Bridge Road in Deptford on 42-South.

David P. Rice reportedly lost control of his pickup truck coming off the exit, according to Patch.com, which is a bit of a sharp curve.

Police say Rice's truck came into contact with the median, overturned, and landed upside down on the ramp to southbound Rt. 42.

No other details were immediately available.

Our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones at this difficult time.

