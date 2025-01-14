Signs of Life at Mays Landing Golf and Country Club

After sitting idle for well over a year (or longer), there are signs of a heartbeat coming from a once iconic local golf course.

The Mays Landing Golf and Country Club sat closed all of 2024 (and possibly longer).

Construction, though, if fully underway at the course's clubhouse and former restaurant and banquet area.

There's been no official word on when - or even if - the facility will reopen, but this golfer feels a little optimistic about the possibility.

Course has new owner

The course was bought by a new owner at the beginning of last year.

NJ.com reports the sale of the course was completed in February, 2024. The price tag: $2,25 Million. Prior to the sale, the course had fallen upon hard times, and had closed.

The new owner has been identified as Frank Ruocco, who also has an investment in Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.

There have been no announcements of an upcoming re-opening, but again, for this golfer, I remain optimistic. I've played Mays Landing Country Club several times in the past and always found it an enjoyable experience.

A big history

Mays Landing Golf and Country Club first opened in 1962, and in a nice marketing ploy, it's first golfer were PGA players Sam Snead and Tony Lema.

Kellys Golf History says the course was first built and owned by Leo Fraser.who sought to make the course a first class public course. He did this at a time when other courses in the area, Atlantic City and Linwood Country Clubs, were private.

Fraser's goal was to open up the game of golf to anyone who desired to play.

Here's hoping the new owner returns the Mays Landing Golf and Country Club to its old glory.

