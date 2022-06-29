Sinkhole Closes Part of Road in Wildwood

A sinkhole caused problems in the City of Wildwood Tuesday, as the city was forced to block off part of Ocean Avenue.

No word on how big the sinkhole is or if any vehicles were damaged because of the hole.

Wildwood Police say the southbound lanes of Ocean Avenue are closed between Spencer and Roberts Avenues. Traffic is being rerouted in the area.

Repairs are expected to be made. No timetable for the repairs has been made available. Use caution in the area.

SOURCE: City of Wildwood Police Department.

