A small fire damaged a popular restaurant in Mays Landing Wednesday morning.

According to The Press of Atlantic City, firefighters were called to Chili's at the Black Horse Pike and Wrangleboro Road, in front of Hamilton Mall, around 10 AM for the report of a fire on the roof.

Published reports say about 90 minutes later, crews were seen removing some charred material from inside of the restaurant.

The restaurant, which normally opens for lunch, was closed for the day.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known, however, there was no visible damage from the outside and all of the building's lights were on Wednesday evening.

People arriving at the restaurant for dinner were greeted by an unsafe structure notice on the front door.

No injuries were reported.

