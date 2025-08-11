So, you're flying to Grandma's house, and you really want to take your own bowling ball and bowling pins with you? The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) states that you can do that, as long as you place it in your checked bag. After all, no one wants you to bowl on the plane itself.

Your live fish, though, needs to ride with you in the cabin; it's not allowed in your checked bag.

Oh, but the live lobster? That needs to go with the checked baggage.

You can't take that on the plane, silly boy!

We went through the TSA's latest list of what you can and can't bring on a plane, and there are some really weird things you can actually take with you on your next flight.

Animals antlers? Sure, take them with you. Carry-on or checked bags, it doesn't matter.

Your axes, hatchets, BB guns, and ammunition? You can check them, but you can't carry them onto the plane.

You'll also need to check your cattle prod and baseball bats. Oh, about bats, the TSA gets pretty graphic: "Sports equipment that can be used as a bludgeon (such as bats and clubs) is prohibited in the cabin of the plane and must be transported in your checked baggage."

TSA checklist

You know what you can carry onto the plane with you? Things like artificial skeleton bones, the cremated remains of a loved one, and your sewing machine! (Hey, you might need someone hemmed while you're flying over Atlanta.)

Believe it or not, here are more things you can take onto the plane with you: your vacuum robot, fresh eggs, and a waffle iron. (Who wants breakfast?)

It's also OK to board with tattoo guns and tattoo ink. (Can you ink me up with a photo of our pilot?)

Here's an interesting one: you can carry your own parachute on the plane with you. Imagine the looks you'll get! One caveat: the TSA says they will most likely unpack and check your parachute, so you should be able to repack it yourself.)

Finally, it's OK to take your Magic 8 Ball on the plane, but it must be in your checked luggage. Apparently, the TSA knows that if you take it on the plane, you'll be bothering people!

